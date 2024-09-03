CBSE conducts surprise inspections in Delhi, Rajasthan to curb dummy schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday conducted a series of surprise inspections at 27 schools located in Rajasthan and Delhi. The inspections, CBSE said, were aimed at curbing the menace of dummy schools and ensuring that the schools affiliated with CBSE are strictly adhering to its norms and byelaws. CBSE conducts surprise inspections in Delhi, Rajasthan

Twenty seven teams of the central board carried these inspections, each composing a CBSE officer and a principal of an affiliated school, the board said.

“The inspections were meticulously planned and executed in a synchronized manner, taking place simultaneously across all selected schools within a short timeframe,” the CBSE said in a statement issued earlier today.

The board said this approach was adopted to maintain the element of surprise, which will ensure that the information gathered about the operations and compliance of the schools is accurate and reflective of their everyday functioning.

The board said it expects all affiliated schools to strictly adhere to its guidelines.

It added that the finings of these inspections will be reviewed comprehensively and appropriate actions would be taken against schools who did not comply with its rules.

In June, CBSE secretary Himanshu Gupta said the board will continue its efforts to curb dummy schools.

“Surprise inspections are regularly being conducted in CBSE schools across the country to check whether the schools are running as per the provisions and norms contained in affiliation and examination bye-laws. We are going tough on such institutions and stringent action will be taken against the errant schools,” Gupta said at an event in a Lucknow school.

Gupta informed that CBSE in March found that around affiliated schools in India, including three in Uttar Pradesh were committing various malpractices of presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintaining records properly.

These schools were disaffiliated after a thorough inquiry, he added.