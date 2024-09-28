ADRE 2.0 for graduate, HSLC posts tomorrow; check instructions for exam day
ADRE 2.0: The SLRC has shared important instructions with candidates. Check it out below.
ADRE 2.0: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will conduct the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE 2.0) for graduate and HSLC (driver) posts tomorrow, September 29. Admit cards for the test have been released and can be downloaded from slrcg3.sebaonline.org.
The exam for graduate posts will be held in the morning shift – from 9 am to 12 pm – and the HSLC (Driver) exam will be from 1:30 to 4:30 pm.
This time,ADRE aspirants will be allowed to take away the question papers at the end of the examination. Here are some important instructions that the SLEC has shared with candidates.
- No candidate will be allowed inside the exam venue without frisking. The frisking will be done manually as well as using metal detectors by police and/or authorised personnel.
- Candidates have been asked to wear half-sleeve attire and slippers instead of shoes to facilitate speedy frisking.
- Items allowed inside the exam hall are:ADRE 2.0 admit card (printed on A4 paper, valid ID proof in physical form (preferably Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license or voter ID), blue/black ballpoint pen, PwD certificate and scribe-related documents, if applicable, water in transparent, unlabelled bottles.
- Before attempting the question paper, candidates must check and ensure that the OMR sheet belongs to them. They have been asked to match the roll number.
- Candidates should verify the address of the exam venue a day in advance.
- Candidates have to report on the exam day at least one hour prior to the scheduled time for the commencement of the test. No candidate, under any circumstances, will be allowed to enter the exam venue after the gates are closed.
- After the exam is over, invigilators will collect the OMR sheets from candidates. After they verify the OMR sheets, candidates can take away the question papers.
