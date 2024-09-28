ADRE 2.0 for graduate, HSLC posts tomorrow; check instructions for exam day

ADRE 2.0: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will conduct the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE 2.0) for graduate and HSLC (driver) posts tomorrow, September 29. Admit cards for the test have been released and can be downloaded from slrcg3.sebaonline.org. ADRE 2.0: Check instructions for exam day. (PTI)

The exam for graduate posts will be held in the morning shift – from 9 am to 12 pm – and the HSLC (Driver) exam will be from 1:30 to 4:30 pm.

This time,ADRE aspirants will be allowed to take away the question papers at the end of the examination. Here are some important instructions that the SLEC has shared with candidates.

Also read:ADRE admit card for Bachelor's, HSLC posts out at sebaonline.org, direct link

No candidate will be allowed inside the exam venue without frisking. The frisking will be done manually as well as using metal detectors by police and/or authorised personnel.

Candidates have been asked to wear half-sleeve attire and slippers instead of shoes to facilitate speedy frisking.

Also read:ADRE 2024: Assam govt to come up with SOP on frisking of women candidates, probe Nalbari incident, says CM