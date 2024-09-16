ADRE admit card for Bachelor's, HSLC posts out at sebaonline.org, direct link

ADRE Admit Card 2024: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has issued the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) admit card for Bachelor's or Graduate and HSLC or Class 10 level posts. Candidates can download it from slrcg3.sebaonline.org. The direct link and other details are given below. ADRE admit card 2024 out for Bachelor's/ Graduate and HSLC posts released (screenshot of the official website)

ADRE admit card 2024 direct link

Candidates can download their hall tickets using the application number and password.

The ADRE grade 3 examination for Graduate or Bachelor's and HSLC (Driver) posts will be held on September 29.

The Bachelor's examination will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the HSLC (Driver) exam will take place from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The ADRE grade 4 exam will be held on October 27 and admit cards for the test will be issued later.

ADRE admit card 2024: How to download hall tickets

Go to slrcg3.sebaonline.org Open the admit card download link for paper III and IV given on the home page. Enter your login details. Check and download it.

The ADRE examination for grade 3, HSSLC level posts was conducted on September 15 for over 11 lakh candidates, in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Candidates have rated the paper as easy or moderately difficult, with many of them saying Mathematics and English sections of the paper were easy.

Assam govt to come up with SOP on frisking of women candidates

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the government will formulate a proper SOP on frisking of women candidates.

He made the announcement on X after a candidate from Nalbari alleged that she was inappropriately searched before appearing for the examination held on September 15.

"They put their hands inside the lower part of my body and even touched my private area. I didn't know what the process was, but I felt embarrassed and ashamed. I would have never attended the examination if I knew this would happen to me," she said.

Pointing out another incident in North Lakhimpur where cheating material was recovered from the inner garment of a female candidate, the chief minister posted on X that while the ADRE examination should be conducted with the highest level of integrity and transparency, it must be ensured that the decency and dignity of female candidates are upheld.