ADRE grade 3 exam review: Aspirants rate Maths, English easy; overall paper as easy to moderate

A number of candidates who appeared for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE 2.0) for grade 3, HSSLC level posts on Sunday found the paper easy or moderately difficult, with most of them rating English and Mathematics as easiest among the five sections. The exam, for over 11 lakh candidates, was conducted peacefully in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 am.

The exam for HSSLC posts had five sections – Social Studies, General Knowledge, Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability, General English, General Mathematics – and 150 questions for a total of 150 marks.

Nilav Jyoti Sarma, a candidate from the Bajali district, said he was happy with his performance but not with the overall quality of the paper. A Mathematics graduate, he found the General Knowledge section toughest, followed by Social Studies and Logical Reasoning. For him, Mathematics and English were easiest among the five sections.

For Jutika Das, an aspirant from the Tamulpur district, it was a standard paper with a moderate level of difficulty. She too found Mathematics easiest among all sections and General Knowledge the toughest.

The examination was easier this year compared to the last one, according to Manash Pratim Das from Bajali district. For him, Logical Reasoning was the toughest section, followed by Mental Ability, Social Studies, GK, English. He too said that Mathematics was the easiest among the five sections.

Sujit Medhi from the same district said he was happy with the overall attempt in the examination. For him too, Mathematics was the easiest section, whereas Social Studies was the toughest.

According to Mayuri Chhetry, a candidate from Barpeta, English was the easiest section of the paper while GK was toughest. A graduate in English Language and Literature, she rated the paper as moderate in the scale of difficulty.

For Barnali Nath, another graduate in English and a candidate from Bongaigaon, English was the easiest section of the question paper, while Mathematics was the toughest. Overall, she rated the paper as moderately difficult.

Mousina Nasrin from Barpeta, who is a graduate with honours in Political Science, found the paper easy. She also took the previous grade 3 exam and said the paper was easier than last time.

After the successful completion of the examination, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO, Assam) posted on X that the test was held for 11.23 lakh candidates, making it one of the largest-ever public examinations in the state.

The state government took several precautionary measures to curb any possible malpractices and to facilitate smooth conduct of the test. Mobile internet services across the state were suspended for three-and-half hours between 10 am and 1:30 pm on September 15.

Candidates had to undergo a mandatory frisking before entering the exam venue and were allowed to carry only a limited number of items – pen, admit card, ID card, a small amount of cash and plastic cards such as credit/debit card and driving license.

A few days before the examination, the state government introduced the Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2024, which provides strict punishments for individuals who attempt to compromise the sanctity of competitive examinations.