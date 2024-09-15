ADRE Grade 3 Exam: What's allowed, what's not? Here's your last-minute checklist

The day lakhs of government job aspirants in Assam have been waiting for is finally here. The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) is all set to conduct the grade 3 examination for HSSLC or Class 12-level posts today, September 15. The examination will be conducted from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. ADRE Grade 3 Exam 2024 Live Updates ADRE Grade 3 Exam: Here's your last-minute checklist

All candidates must bring a copy of the admit card and an original, valid photo ID card to the exam venue. They will not be permitted to enter the exam hall without these documents.

ADRE Grade 3 admit card download link

ADRE grade 3 exam: What's allowed inside exam hall?

Candidates are allowed to bring the copy of admit card, blue or black pen, photo ID and plastic cards such as credit/debit card, driving license. They are also allowed to carry a minimum amount of cash inside the exam hall.

Candidates must carry at least one photo identity card such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving Licence, etc with matching photo and name.

ADRE grade 3 exam: What's banned?

Candidates can not bring any book or paper, mobile phone, calculator, any electronic gadget or any objectionable material inside the exam venue.

There will be no arrangement for depositing of personal belongings and candidates have to make their own arrangements for its safekeeping.

Candidates must ensure that they do not bring any prohibited items inside the exam hall. Violation of the rules will result in disqualification and legal action.

All candidates have been asked to arrive at the exam venue at least one hour in advance so that the mandatory frisking process can take place.

Also read: Assam govt introduces Public Examination Act to ensure transparency and fairness in recruitment exams

Instructions about OMR

There will be negative marking in the examination. For all questions asked in the examination, candidates must mark at least one option. Chossing multiple options and choosing the wrong option will result in negative marking.

All necessary rough work must be done in the space provided in the question booklet only. Writing anything on the OMR sheet other than the sought information and marking the option will result in non-evaluation of answers.

Once the exam is over, all candidates must submit their OMR sheets, question booklets and sign the form 8 given by the invigilator. If not done, they will be marked as absent.

Internet shutdown

On Saturday, the Assam government ordered suspension of mobile internet services across the state for three-and-half hours, in an attempt to curb any possible malpractices and to facilitate smooth conduct of the grade 3 examination. Internet services will not remain operational between10 am and 1:30 pm on September 15.

Notably, mobile internet services were suspended for four hours in almost all the districts on two days in August 2022 when the last recruitment exam for grade 3 and 4 posts took place.

According to the notification, 11,23,204 candidates are eligible to appear in the test, which is being held at 2,305 centres across the state.