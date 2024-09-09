ADRE Grade 3: From syllabus, pattern, exam date to admit card link - all you need to know

ADRE Grade 3 2024: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) is all set to conduct the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for grade 3 posts. In the first phase, the ADRE grade 3 exam will be conducted for Class 12 or HSSLC-level posts. Admit cards for the test have been released on sebaonline.org. ADRE Grade 3 Exam: Important details for candidates (Unsplash)

As per the SLRC notice, the HSSLC-level exam for ADRE grade 3 will be held on September 15 and in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The date and time for the ADRE grade 3 exam for graduate-level posts will be announced later.

With government job aspirants at the last stage of their preparation for ADRE, here's a recap of all the important details they should remember-

ADRE grade 3 syllabus

For graduate-level posts

Topic/subject Number of questions (approx.) Marks per question Social Studies 30 1 General Knowledge 35 1 Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability 20 1 General Mathematics 30 1 General English 10 1 Reading Comprehension and English Language 25 2

Duration: 3 hours, total questions: 150, total marks: 175

For HSSLC-level posts

Topic/subject Number of questions (approx.) Marks per question Social Studies 30 1 General Knowle 30 1 Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability 20 1 General English 35 1 General Marhematics 35 1

Total questions: 150, total marks: 150, duration: 3 hours

For HSSLC (driver) posts

Topic/subject Number of questions (approx.) Marks per question Social Studies 20 1 General Knowledge 30 1 Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability 20 1 General English 30 1 General Mathematics 30 1 Road Transport 20 1

Duration: 3 hours, total questions: 150, total marks: 150

ADRE grade 3 exam: Instructions for candidates

There will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs) at each level of the examination and there will be only one correct answer to a question asked, meaning candidates must choose only one from the given options. The number of questions for each subject/topic is indicative, and the actual number of questions in the exam may vary slightly. However, the total number of questions will remain 150. Negative marks (1/4th) will be awarded for each wrong answer. For questions carrying 1 mark, the negative mark for a wrong answer will be 0.25. Similarly, for questions carrying 2 marks, it will be 0.50. Candidates are allowed to give only one answer to a question. Selecting more than one option for a question will be treated as a wrong answer and will result in a negative marking. Question papers will be in the following languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Godo and Hindi.

CM holds meeting with officials for smooth conduct of ADRE exam

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday held a meeting with District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in Guwahati to discuss the smooth execution of the ADRE grade 3 and grade 4 examinations, reported ANI.

As per the report, Sarma instructed the DCs to implement measures for a seamless examination process, including personal inspections of examination centres and directed the SPs to enforce rigorous security measures around the centres.

The Chief Minister also called for heightened vigilance on social media to address any attempts to undermine the integrity of the examination, the report stated.