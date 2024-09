ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: SLRC admit card for graduate-level posts soon, exam on September 29

ADRE Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 Live: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam is expected to release admit cards for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for grade 3, graduate-level posts soon. When released, candidates can download it from slrcg3.sebaonline.org. ADRE grade 3 examination for graduate or bachelor's-level posts is tentatively scheduled for September 29, from 9 am to 12 pm. In the second half that day, the test will be held for HSSLC level (Driver posts). ...Read More

The ADRE grade 3 exam for HSSLC or Class 12 level posts is scheduled for September 15, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Admit cards for this exam have been released and can be downloaded from slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

For grade 4 posts, the exam will be held on October 27, in two shifts.

Follow this live blog for the ADRE grade 3 admit card link, syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme and other details.