SLRC Assam grade 3 admit card for HSSLC or 12th level posts out on sebaonline.org, direct link here

SLRC Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2024: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has released admit cards for the grade 3 examination for HSSLC or Class 12-level posts. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org. The direct link and other details are given below. SLRC Assam grade 3 admit card released for HSSLC or 12th level posts (sebaonline.org, screenshot)

Candidates can download the admit card using application number and password used while filling their application forms.

Also read: Assam ADRE grade 3, 4 syllabus: From negative marking to exam pattern, all you need to know

A hard copy of the admit card will be required on the exam day, SLRC said. The commission has asked candidates to carefully go through the instructions given on the admit cards.

The examination will be held on Sunday, September 15, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The date and time for the written examinations for the other categories of posts will be notified in due course of time, the commission said.

SLRC Assam Grade 3 admit card 2024: How to download

Go to sebaonline.org Open the tab that reads ‘State Level Recruitment Commission for CLASS III POSTS DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’ Choose a link (1, 2 or 3) Enter the requested login details. Submit and check the result.

SLRC Assam grade 3 admit card 2024: Direct link

The grade 3 examination question paper will include five sections for the HSSLC-level posts: Social Studies (30 questions), General Knowledge (30 questions), Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability (20 questions), General English (35 questions), and General Mathematics (35 questions). Each question will carry one mark, meaning the total marks in the paper will be 150. The duration of the test will be three hours.

The question paper will have multiple choices, and there will be only one correct answer for a question.

Also read: ADRE 2024: Assam government confirms to retain exam pattern as per feedback

For technical support regarding the grade 3 examination, candidates can contact the toll-free helpline number 9582390056 from 10 am to 5 pm on working days.