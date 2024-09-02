 Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 out for HSSLC level at sebaonline.org, here’s how to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 out for HSSLC level at sebaonline.org, here’s how to download

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Sep 02, 2024 02:06 PM IST

Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 for HSSLC level posts have been released. The steps to download is given here.

The State Level Recruitment Commission has released the Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 for the HSSLC level. Candidates who will appear for the written examination for recruitment of the posts of HSSLC level can download the admit card through the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org.

Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 out for HSSLC level, here’s how to download
Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 out for HSSLC level, here’s how to download

The HSSLC level examination will be conducted on September 15, 2024, in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

SLRC Assam grade 3 admit card for HSSLC or 12th level posts out on sebaonline.org, direct link here

As per the official notice, the candidates have to download and take printouts of their admit cards by using their application number and password used while filing the forms for applying for the posts. The hard copy of the admit card has to be produced at the exam centre to appear for the written test.

Direct link to download Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2024

Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the simple steps below to download the hall tickets.

  • Visit the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org.
  • Click on Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written test will comprise 150 questions, and the total marks will be 150. The exam will last 3 hours and include questions on social studies, general knowledge, logical reasoning and mental ability, general English, and general mathematics.

Negative markings will be awarded for wrong answers. The negative marking for each wrong answer will be equivalent to 1/4th of the marks allotted for that question. The exam will be held in Assamese, Bengali, English, Bodo, and Hindi. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SEBA Assam.

Official Notice Here

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 out for HSSLC level at sebaonline.org, here’s how to download
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On