Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 out for HSSLC level at sebaonline.org, here’s how to download

The State Level Recruitment Commission has released the Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 for the HSSLC level. Candidates who will appear for the written examination for recruitment of the posts of HSSLC level can download the admit card through the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org. Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 out for HSSLC level, here’s how to download

The HSSLC level examination will be conducted on September 15, 2024, in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

SLRC Assam grade 3 admit card for HSSLC or 12th level posts out on sebaonline.org, direct link here

As per the official notice, the candidates have to download and take printouts of their admit cards by using their application number and password used while filing the forms for applying for the posts. The hard copy of the admit card has to be produced at the exam centre to appear for the written test.

Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the simple steps below to download the hall tickets.

Visit the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org.

Click on Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written test will comprise 150 questions, and the total marks will be 150. The exam will last 3 hours and include questions on social studies, general knowledge, logical reasoning and mental ability, general English, and general mathematics.

Negative markings will be awarded for wrong answers. The negative marking for each wrong answer will be equivalent to 1/4th of the marks allotted for that question. The exam will be held in Assamese, Bengali, English, Bodo, and Hindi. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SEBA Assam.