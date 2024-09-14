Edit Profile
    ADRE Grade 3 2024 Live: HSSLC exam tomorrow, admit card for graduate posts awaited

    By HT Education Desk
    Sep 14, 2024 12:15 PM IST
    ADRE Grade 3 Exam 2024 Live: The examination for grade 3, HSSLC posts is scheduled for September 15.
    ADRE Grade 3 Live: HSSLC exam tomorrow, check details here (Representational image)
    ADRE Grade 3 Exam 2024 Live: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will conduct the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for grade 3, HSSLC level posts tomorrow, September 15. The exam will be held in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Admit cards for the test have been released on slrcg3.sebaonline.org....Read More

    ADRE grade 3 admit cards for graduate or bachelor's level posts are awaited. The exam is tentatively scheduled for September 29, from 9 am to 12 pm.

    The HSSLC (driver) exam will be held on September 29, in the second half.

    The ADRE grade 4 exam will be held on October 27, in two shifts.

    Candidates are allowed to bring their admit card, a blue or black pen, identity card, plastic cards (debit card, credit card, driving licence, etc.) and a minimum amount of cash) inside the exam hall.

    Books, paper, mobile phones, calculators, electronic gadgets and any objectionable materials are not allowed.

    Follow this live blog for the ADRE grade 3 admit card link for graduate-level posts and for the latest updates on the HSSLC-level examination.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 14, 2024 12:15 PM IST

    ADRE Grade 3 Exam 2024 Live: Items allowed

    ADRE Grade 3 Exam 2024 Live: The following items are allowed inside the exam hall-

    • Admit card
    • Blue or black pen
    • Identity card
    • Plastic cards (debit card, credit card, driving licence, etc.)
    • A minimum amount of cash).
    Sep 14, 2024 11:30 AM IST

    ADRE Grade 3 Exam 2024 Live: Download HSSLC admit cards from slrcg3.sebaonline.org

    ADRE Grade 3 Exam 2024 Live: The grade 3 admit card for HSSLC-level posts has been released. Candidates can download it from slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

    Sep 14, 2024 11:20 AM IST

    ADRE Grade 3 Exam 2024 Live: HSSLC exam tomorrow

    ADRE Grade 3 Exam 2024 Live: The SLRC, Assam will hold the ADRE grade 3 exam for HSSLC (Class 12) level posts tomorrow, September 15. The exam will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

