ADRE Grade 3 2024 Live: HSSLC exam tomorrow, admit card for graduate posts awaited

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will conduct the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for grade 3, HSSLC level posts tomorrow, September 15. The exam will be held in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Admit cards for the test have been released on slrcg3.sebaonline.org.
ADRE grade 3 admit cards for graduate or bachelor's level posts are awaited. The exam is tentatively scheduled for September 29, from 9 am to 12 pm.
The HSSLC (driver) exam will be held on September 29, in the second half.
The ADRE grade 4 exam will be held on October 27, in two shifts.
Candidates are allowed to bring their admit card, a blue or black pen, identity card, plastic cards (debit card, credit card, driving licence, etc.) and a minimum amount of cash) inside the exam hall.
Books, paper, mobile phones, calculators, electronic gadgets and any objectionable materials are not allowed.
Follow this live blog for the ADRE grade 3 admit card link for graduate-level posts and for the latest updates on the HSSLC-level examination.
- Admit card
- Blue or black pen
- Identity card
- Plastic cards (debit card, credit card, driving licence, etc.)
- A minimum amount of cash).
