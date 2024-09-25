ADRE 2.0: Candidates to be allowed to take away question papers post conclusion of September 29 examination

In what can be termed as a major step by the State-Level Recruitment Commission, SLRC, Assam, candidates appearing for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE 2.0) scheduled for September 29, will be allowed to take the question papers with them post the conclusion of exam. As per the SLRC guidelines, candidates will be allowed to take away their question booklets after the examination. (Representative image)

This was informed by the SLRC through a set of guidelines published on Wednesday, ahead of the graduate and HSLC level examinations.

Also read: ADRE 2.0: Dress code, important exam day guidelines released, check here

The guidelines, which were also shared by the state education minister Ranoj Pegu on X, stated that the candidates will be allowed to take away their question booklets after the examination. It further stated that once the examination is over, OMR Answer sheet will be first collected by the invigilator, and candidates will need to remain seated in the examination hall for additional 5 minutes.

Once the invigilator has verified receipt of OMR Answer sheets and satisfied, candidates will be allowed to take their question booklets and leave the examination hall.

Worth mentioning here, this provision was not allowed during the HSSLC-level examination held earlier this month, most likely as an administrative measure.

Also read: GATE 2025 registration process without late fee ends tomorrow at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, here’s how to apply

Meanwhile, candidates who are appearing in the examination should remember only the following items are allowed inside the exam hall:

ADRE 2.0 admit card.

Valid ID proof in physical form (Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license or voter ID).

Blue/black ballpoint pen.

PwD certificate and scribe-related documents, if applicable.

Water in transparent, unlabelled bottles.

Also read: ADRE admit card for Bachelor's, HSLC posts released, here’s how to download at slrcg3.sebaonline.org

The ADRE 2.0 hall tickets were released last week for candidates appearing in the September 29 examination on the official website at slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

While the Bachelor's examination will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, the HSLC (Driver) exam will be held from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

It may be mentioned here that the ADRE exam to fill vacant posts of Group III employees was held on September 15, wherein over 11 lakh candidates appeared in the examination held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The examination was held amid tight security, and internet services were suspended across the state during the conduct of the exam.