ADRE 2.0: Dress code, important exam day guidelines released, check here

ADRE 2.0: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam on Wednesday issued guidelines for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE 2.0) scheduled for September 29. These include the dress code for the test and other exam-day instructions. ADRE 2.0: Dress code, important exam day guidelines released (HT archive/for representation)

In a major move, the commission has also decided that ADRE aspirants for the graduate and HSLC level examinations will be allowed to take away the question papers, which was not allowed during the HSSLC-level examination held earlier this month.

The commission said no candidate will be allowed inside the exam venue without proper frisking. It will be carried out by police and/or authorised personnel manually as well as using metal detectors.

To facilitate speedy frisking, candidates have been asked to wear half-sleeve attire and wear sleepers instead of shoes.

The following items will be allowed inside the exam venue:

The ADRE 2.0 admit card (printed on A4 paper) Valid ID proof in physical form (preferably Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license or voter ID) Blue/black ballpoint pen PwD certificate and scribe-related documents, if applicable Water in transparent, unlabelled bottles.

The SLRC has asked candidates to check and ensure that the provided OMR sheets belong to them by matching the roll number.

They have been asked to verify the address of the exam venue a day in advance and report on the exam day at least one hour prior to the scheduled time for the commencement of the test.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam venue after the gates are closed, the commission said.

After the exam is over, invigilators will collect the OMR sheets from candidates. After they verify the receipt of OMR sheets, candidates will be allowed to take away the question papers, SLRC said.