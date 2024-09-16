ADRE admit card for Bachelor's, HSLC posts released, here’s how to download at slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has released the hall tickets for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Bachelor's and HSLC level posts. Candidates who are appearing in the examinations can download the admit cards from the official website at slrcg3.sebaonline.org. ADRE admit card for Bachelor's, HSLC posts have been released. Check the steps to download at sebaonline.org. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Notably, candidates need to enter the details of their Application Number and Password to download their ADRE hall tickets.

ADRE admit card 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at slrcg3.sebaonline.org On the home page, click on the ADRE admit card download link for paper III and IV. Enter your credentials to log in. The ADRE Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

It may be mentioned here that the ADRE Grade 3 examination for the Bachelor's and HSLC posts will be held on September 29.

While the Bachelor's examination was conducted from from 9 am to 12 pm, the HSLC (Driver) exam will be held from from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Following this, the ADRE grade 4 exam will be conducted on October 27 and admit cards for the test will be issued later.

Meanwhile, the ADRE exam to fill vacant posts of Group III employees in state government was held on Sunday, September 15 amid tight security. Over 11 lakh candidates appeared in the examination held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Internet was suspended across the state during the conduct of the examination. Following the examination, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the first ADRE exam had concluded peacefully.