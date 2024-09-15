BPSC TRE 3 final answer key for classes 1-5 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link

BPSC TRE Answer Key 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Sunday (September 29) released the final answer key for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0). Candidates can check the final answer keys for the for Language and General Studies paper on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The direct link and other details are given below. BPSC TRE 3 final answer key released for classes 1-5 (HT file)

The provisional answer key for the test was released in August and candidates were given a window between September 2 to 5 to raise objections, if any. They were asked to upload sources and evidence along with the objections.

BPSC TRE 3 final answer key for General Studies and Language (Class 1 to Class 5)

Here's the BPSC notification about the TRE 3.0 final answer key for classes 1 to 5.

BPSC TRE final answer keys for other examinations are expected to be released soon.

BPSC TRE 3.0: How to download final answer key

Go to the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Open the final answer key download link for the GS paper (Classes 1-5) given on the home page.

A PDF containing correct and final answers to the questions asked in the examination will open. Download the file.

Calculate your probable score.

The BPSC TRE re-examination was conducted from July 19 to 22. Originally, the exam was scheduled for March but it was cancelled following a paper leak and a re-examination was ordered.

The BPSC TRE re-examination was held peacefully and without any malpractices, the commission said.

The commission used modern technology in order to conduct the examination in a free and fair manner. Control rooms were set up at district levels and in the Commission office to monitor the exam.

Candidates had to undergo mandatory frisking before entering the exam hall.

For further information about TRE 3.0, candidates can visit the official website of the BPSC.