BPSC TRE 3 answer key out for Class 1-5 General Studies paper, direct link here

BPSC TRE Answer Key 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3) answer key for Language and General Studies for classes 1 to 5. Candidates who have appeared in this examination can check and download the answer key from bpsc.bih.nic.in. The direct link and other details are given below. BPSC TRE answer key for Classes 1-5 General Studies released (HT file)

BPSC TRE 3 answer key for General Studies and Language (Class 1 to Class 5)

The commission said that appeared candidates can log in to their dashboards between September 2 and September 5 to raise objections to the provisional answer keys, if any. Candidates have been asked to upload sources and evidence along with the objections.

Here's the BPSC notification about the answer key.

Read: BPSC TRE 3.0 2024: Last day of examination today, commission says exam conducted in clean and fair manner, details here

BPSC TRE answer keys for other classes and papers are expected to be released soon.

BPSC TRE answer key 2024: Steps to download it

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in. Open the answer key download link for the GS paper (Classes 1-5) given on the home page. A PDF containing correct answers to the questions asked in the examination will open. Download it and calculate your score.

The TRE re-examination in Bihar was held from July 19 to 22. Originally scheduled for March, the exam was cancelled following a paper leak and a re-test was ordered.

The commission informed that the TRE 3.0 re-test was conducted peacefully and without any malpractices.

The BPSC further informed that it used modern technology in order to conduct the examination in a free and fair manner. Control rooms were set up at district levels and in the Commission office to monitor the exam. Mandatory frisking was arranged at the examination centers, the commission said.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website of the commission.