GATE 2025 registration process without late fee ends tomorrow at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, here’s how to apply

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, will close the GATE 2025 registration process without a late fee on September 26, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025 registration process without late fee ends tomorrow, how to apply

The registration process with a late fee will be on October 7, 2024.

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

XAT 2025 mock test to be released today at xatonline.in, check details here

GATE 2025 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the GATE 2025 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and login to the account.

Now fill the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GATE 2025 registration: Documents needed to apply

The documents needed to apply for the examination is given here:

Photograph of the candidate as per the requirements mentioned on the information bulletin. Signature of the candidate as per the requirements mentioned on the information bulletin. Scanned copy of the category certificate (SC/ST) in PDF, if required. Scanned copy of the PwD certificate in PDF, if applicable. Scanned copy of certificate of Dyslexia in PDF, if applicable. Scanned copy of a valid photo ID: Aadhar-UID(preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

Also Check: ICAI CA November 2024 Exam: Final course exam rescheduled, check revised dates at icai.org

The application fee is ₹900/—for Female/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates for the regular period and ₹1400/—for the extended period. For other candidates, the fee is ₹1800/—for the regular period and ₹2300/—for the extended period. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of GATE.