XAT 2025 mock test to be released today at xatonline.in, check details here

XAT 2025: XLRI-Xavier School of Management will release the mock test for the Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2025 today, September 25. Those who have applied for the exam can check and take the mock test 12 pm onwards at xatonline.in. XAT 2025 mock test today at xatonline.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

“XAT Mock Test Goes Live at 12 Noon on 25th Sept, 2024! Eligible candidates can log in to their dashboard, click on the 'Mock Test' tab, and then click on 'Sign In' to begin the mock test,” reads a message displayed on the official website.

This year, the XAT scores will be used by over 250 institutions for admission to postgraduate management programmes. According to the official websites, four associate institutes have been added to the list recently: IILM University, Gurugram; IILM University, Grater Noida; IIBS, Bengaluru and Fortune Institute of International Business, New Delhi. Check the complete list here.

The test will be held on Sunday, January 5, in 100 cities across the country-

Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur,Jalandhar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru(Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Tejpur, Jorhat, Rajkot, Shillong, Naharlagun.

How to take XAT 2025 mock test

Go to xatonline.in.

Login to your dashboard.

Click on the mock test tab given.

Sign in to begin the test.

Read the instructions and proceed.

Mock tests are designed to simulate exam-like experiences. By appearing for the XAT mock test, candidates will get to know about the pattern and types of questions asked in the examination. It will also help them get familiar with the user interface.

For further details, candidates can check the official website.