Study abroad: Ravensbourne University London opens admissions for MBA in Fashion Business & Entrepreneurship

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 22, 2024 04:12 PM IST

Students will engage with industry experts, and gain access to Ravensbourne’s extensive network of fashion and business professionals.

Ravensbourne University, London has opened admissions for its one-year MBA in Fashion Business & Entrepreneurship course. The course has been particularly designed for aspiring fashion professionals and entrepreneurs, which will offer students the advanced knowledge and skills to navigate the ever-evolving world of fashion.

Ravensbourne University London have announced admissions for MBA in Fashion Business & Entrepreneurship. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Ravensbourne University London have announced admissions for MBA in Fashion Business & Entrepreneurship. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

During the programme, students will engage with industry experts, participate in live projects, and gain access to Ravensbourne’s extensive network of fashion and business professionals, a press release informed.

It may be mentioned here that apart from the MBA program, Ravensbourne University London also offers a diverse range of other creative courses in design, media, and technology. These programmes are BA (Hons) Interior Design Environment Architecture, BA (Hons) in Digital Photography, and BA (Hons) in Music & Sound Production, among others.

Besides, OIEG in partnership with Ravensbourne also delivers student recruitment, compliance, conversion, admissions, student support, and enrolment services. The Oxford International Education Services (OIES), a division of OIEG in India, aids University partners scale and diversify student enrolment, the release added.

Speaking about the MBA programme, Mohit Gambir, the Managing Director at OIES stated that the course has been uniquely designed for all those who are interested in pursuing a career within the fashion industry.

“Students will study among the UK’s finest creatives in a design-led, technological, and business environment and participate in a collaborative working environment. This is a fantastic opportunity for students from India who want to drive innovation and find solutions to global issues within the world of fashion.”

Meanwhile, those interested in applying should hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification in a relevant field, such as fashion, business, or a related discipline. Ravensbourne also offers a range of scholarships and financial aid packages designed to support students from around the globe in achieving their academic and career aspirations.

