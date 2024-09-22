Ashoka University sets up Isaac Centre for Public Policy aimed at hosting research on public policy programmes & more

Ashoka University has established the Isaac Centre for Public Policy (ICPP) which will introduce public policy programmes and commission advanced interdisciplinary research. Ashoka University establishes the Isaac Centre for Public Policy (ICPP). (HT file image)

The Centre is aimed at contributing towards accelerated, inclusive, and sustainable growth that will enable India to become a $10 trillion economy by 2035, a press release informed.

It will collaborate with leading public, private, and non-profit sector stakeholders to identify research gaps linked with policy-making and implementation.

The Centre was founded through a grant from the Ajit Isaac Foundation (AIF), a philanthropic organisation established by the Founder & Chairman of Quess Corp Ltd., Ajit Isaac, and his wife, Sarah Isaac, who also serve as Distinguished Founders and Trustees of Ashoka University, the release added.

Notably, with the latest endowment, Ajit Isaac will join the ranks of Ashoka University’s top-tier donors who have made significant contributions of over ₹100 crores.

Sarah Isaac stated that the establishment of the Centre comes in line with the University’s philanthropic vision to build an academic institution that can help create social impact at scale and contribute to nation-building.

Likewise, Ajit Isaac stated, the Centre will primarily create a research environment allowing experts across domains to help find scalable solutions to pressing and complex policy challenges in areas such as economic development, labour and employment, healthcare, gender, and fiscal policy to name a few.

Prachi Mishra, Director and Head of Isaac Centre for Public Policy, stated that the Centre will utilise the significant position of Ashoka University to engage with public policy experts and become a hub for research-based interventions that contribute towards socio-economic development.

It may be mentioned here that the Centre will offer key undergraduate-level programmes in Economics and Public Policy.

Additionally, it will provide graduate and executive-level programmes.

As informed in the release, the ICPP will focus its initial research efforts on the following priority areas:

Agriculture and Rural Economy

Employment and Labour

Indian Regulators

Public Finance

Ashish Dhawan, Founding Chairperson, Board of Trustees at Ashoka University said, “Since its inception, Ashoka University has fostered an environment of meaningful research across disciplines, to address complex challenges facing the nation.”

“A key challenge of policy making, and implementation is that unit-level issues are not adequately accounted for due to lack of sufficient ground-based evidence. This Centre will fill that critical gap to make the policy-making and implementation process more informed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s advisory committee includes Ashoka University founders, Ajit Isaac and Ashish Dhawan. It also has veteran bureaucrats including Sushama Nath, former Finance Secretary, Tarun Bajaj, former Revenue and Economic Affairs Secretary, KP Krishnan, former Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dr Sekhar Bonu, a senior fellow at NITI Aayog, and Anup Wadhawan, former secretary at Ministry of Commerce.

For more related information, visit the icpp.ashoka.edu.in