UP Police Constable Result 2024: Where, how to check scores when announced

UP Police Constable Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will announce the results of the Constable recruitment examination in due course of time. Once declared, candidates can check it on the board's website, uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police Constable Result 2024: Where, how to check scores (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The examination was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31. On all exam days, the test was held in two shifts – -the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Answer keys for all exam days and shifts have been released. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the provisional answer key as per the schedule given below-

August 23 exam: September 11 to September 15 (Till 12 midnight)

August 24 exam: September 12 to September 16 (Till 12 midnight)

August 25 exam: September 13 to September 17 (Till 12 midnight)

August 30 exam: September 14 to September 18 (Till 12 midnight)

August 31 exam: September 15 to September 19 (Till 12 midnight)

Along with the objections, candidates were also asked to submit relevant documents/information in support of their claims.

The board will review the feedback submitted by candidates. If found valid, the final answer keys will be revised accordingly.

The UP Police Constable result will be prepared using the final answer key.

UP Police Constable result 2024: How to check scores when announced

Go to the board's official website, uppbpb.gov.in Open the Police Constable result link given on the home page Login to your account by providing the requested information. Submit the details and check your result on the next page.

The examination for over 48 lakh candidates was conducted at 1,174 exam centres located in 67 districts across the state. Candidates should regularly visit the UPPRPB website for updates on UP Police Constable exam results and the final answer key.