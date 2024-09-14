UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: Provisional key for August 30 exam out at uppbpb.gov.in, direct link

UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: UPPRPB releases answer key for the August 30 exam at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 for the August 30 examination. Candidates can check it on uppbpb.gov.in. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of the UP Police Constable August 30 examination (both shifts) will remain open till September 18 (12 am). ...Read More

The board is releasing the UP Police Constable answer key in phases. Answer keys for August 23, 24 and 25 exams have already been released.

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024: Direct link

The UP Police Constable answer key for the August 31 exam will be released on September 15, 2024. The objection will open on September 15 and close on September 19, 2024.

Check latest updates on UP Police Constable answer key below.