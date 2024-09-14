UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: Provisional key for August 30 exam out at uppbpb.gov.in, direct link

Edit Profile
    By HT Education Desk
    Sep 14, 2024 10:32 AM IST
    UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: The provisional answer key for the examination held on August 30 has been released on uppbpb.gov.in.
    UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: UPPRPB releases answer key for the August 30 exam at uppbpb.gov.in
    UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: UPPRPB releases answer key for the August 30 exam at uppbpb.gov.in

    UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 for the August 30 examination. Candidates can check it on uppbpb.gov.in. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of the UP Police Constable August 30 examination (both shifts) will remain open till September 18 (12 am). ...Read More

    The board is releasing the UP Police Constable answer key in phases. Answer keys for August 23, 24 and 25 exams have already been released.

    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024: Direct link

    The UP Police Constable answer key for the August 31 exam will be released on September 15, 2024. The objection will open on September 15 and close on September 19, 2024.

    Check latest updates on UP Police Constable answer key below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 14, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: Objection window

    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: Objections against the provisional answer keys of the August 30 examination (both shifts) can be raised up to September 18. Check the notification here for more details.

    Sep 14, 2024 9:47 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: UPPRPB releasing answer keys in phases

    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: So far, the board has released the answer keys for exams held on August 23, 24, 25 and 30. The provisional answer key for the August 31 examination will be released on September 15.

    Sep 14, 2024 9:46 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: Direct link to download answer key

    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: Candidates can download the Constable answer key from uppbpb.gov.in. Here's the direct link.

    Sep 14, 2024 9:45 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: Provisional answer key for August 30 exam released

    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: The UPPRPB has released the provisional answer key for the Constable recruitment examination held on August 30. Candidates can download it from the official website of the board, uppbpb.gov.in.

