MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated CET final merit list today at cetcell.mahacet.org, here's what happens next

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the final merit list for BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated MBA and integrated MCA courses today, September 22. When released, candidates can check it on the official websites, cetcell.mahacet.org and on bbabcacap24.mahacet.org. MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated CET final merit list today at cetcell.mahacet.org (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The provisional merit list for the test was released on September 17.

Candidates were asked to submit grievances, if any, regarding the provisional merit list from September 18 to 20 (up to 5 pm). Candidates had the option to raise grievances regarding correction in the information displayed on the provisional merit lists.

After the final merit list is released, candidates can submit and confirm the option form from September 23 to 25.

The provisional allotment result for CAP round 1 will be announced on September 28. After that, selected candidates need to accept their seats between September 29 and October 1 (up to 3 pm).

They have to report at the allotted institute and confirm the admission by submitting the required documents and the fee between September 29 and October 1 (5 pm).

The second round of admissions will begin on October 3.

Steps to check MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated CET merit list