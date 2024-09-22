JNVST 2024: Registration for Class 6 entrance test ends tomorrow at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST 2024: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the extended application window for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Selection Test (JNVST Class 6 2024) tomorrow, November 23. Parents can submit forms for their children on the official website, navodaya.gov.in. JNVST 2024: Registration for JNV Class 6 admission test ends tomorrow (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Previously, the application deadline was November 16 and it was later extended.

Candidates who were born not before May 1, 2013 and after July 31, 2015 (both dates inclusive are eligible for the JNV Class 6 selection test. As per the notification, a candidate can apply for admission to only the same JNV located in the district where s/he studied till Class 5.

Candidates need to upload photo, signature (of both parent and candidate), Aadhar details and residence certificate along with the application form. In addition, they will also be required to provide a certificate of verification by the headmaster of the current school (the school where the candidate studied till Class 5) mentioning the details of the candidate (in the prescribed format).

JNVST 2024 will be held in two phases. The first phase will take place on January 18 and the second phase is scheduled for April 12, 2025.

The first phase of the exam will cover the following places-

Andhra Pradesh

Assam

Arunachal Pradesh (except Dibang Valley and Tawang districts)

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Goa

Gujarat

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh (except Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla districts)

Jammu & Kashmir (only for Jammu-I, Jammu-II and Samba)

Jharkhand

Kerala

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Manipur

Orissa

Punjab

Rajasthan

Tripura

Telangana

Uttar Pradesh

Uttarakhand

West Bengal (except Darjeeling)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Chandigarh

Dadar & Nagar Haveli

Daman and Diu

Delhi

Lakshadweep

Pudducherry.

The second phase of the exam will be held in the following places-

Jammu and Kashmir (except Jammu-I, Jammu-II & Samba)

Meghalaya

Mizoram

Nagaland

Sikkim

Dibang Valley and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh

Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh

Darjeeling district of West Bengal

Leh & Kargil districts of UT Ladakh.

For more details, check the information bulletin.

JNVST 2024: Here's the Direct link to apply