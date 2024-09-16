JNVST 2024: Last date to apply for Navodaya Class 6 entrance test extended

JNVST 2024: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the last date to apply for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for Class 6 (JNVST Class 6 2024) today. As per a message displayed on the official website, application forms can be submitted up to September 23, 2024. Previously, the application deadline was September 16. JNVST 2024: Last date to apply for Class 6 entrance test extended

Parents can submit forms for their children on navodaya.gov.in.

Before applying for the test, the following documents and details should be kept ready-

Photo of the candidate Signature of the candidate and his/her parent Aadhar details./recidense certificate Certificate verified by the headmaster of the current school (the school where the candidate studied till Class 5) mentioning the details of the candidate (in the prescribed format).

Candidates who were born not before May 1, 2013 and after July 31, 2015 (both dates inclusive can apply for the JNV's Class 6 entrance test this year. A candidate has to apply for a JNV located in the same district where s/he studied till Class 5.

JNVST 2024 will be held in two phases – on January 18 and April 12, 2025.

The January 18 exam will be held for candidates in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh (except Dibang Valley and Tawang districts), Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh (except Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla districts), Jammu & Kashmir (only for Jammu-I, Jammu-II and Samba), Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal (except Darjeeling), Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Pudducherry.

On April 12, the test will take place in Jammu and Kashmir (except Jammu-I, Jammu-II & Samba), Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and in the Districts of Dibang Valley and Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh, in the Districts of Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla of Himachal Pradesh, in the District of Darjeeling of West Bengal, and Leh & Kargil districts of UT Ladakh.

There will be 80 questions in the test for 100 marks.

For more details about the examination, check the information bulletin.

