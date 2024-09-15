JNVST 2024: Registration for Navodaya Class 6 entrance test ends tomorrow

JNVST 2024: The online registration process for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST 2024), for admission to Class 6 at over 650 JNVs located across the country, will end tomorrow, September 16. Parents can submit forms for the entrance test on the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) at navodaya.gov.in. JNVST 2024 registration ends tomorrow on navodaya.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2025: Registration begins at navodaya.gov.in, here's direct link to apply

While applying for the examination, candidates need to upload the following documents-

Photo Signature of parent and the candidate Aadhar details/residence certificate and certificate verified by the head master mentioning the details of candidate in the prescribed format.

The information of candidates provided by the parents will be verified by the headmasters of schools in which they studied till Class 5.

Candidates are allowed to apply for a JNV at the same district in which they studied till Class 5.

Only those candidates who were not born before May 1, 2013 and not after July 31, 2015 (both dates are inclusive) are eligible to apply.

The selection test will be held in two phases. The second phase will be on April 12, 2025 and the first phase examination will take place on January 18.

The duration of the examination will be two hours. It will begin at 11:30 am and end at 1:30 pm on both days.

There will be 80 questions for 100 marks.

JNVST result for Class 6 admissions is expected to be announced in March 2025 for Summer bound JNVs (phase 2 of the exam) and in May, 2025 for Winter bound JNVs (phase 1 of the exam).

The venues for the first phase of the exam (winter-bound areas) are: Jammu and Kashmir (except Jammu-I, Jammu-II & Samba), Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and in the Districts of Dibang Valley and Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh, in the Districts of Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla of Himachal Pradesh, in the District of Darjeeling of West Bengal, and Leh & Kargil districts of UT Ladakh.

Summer-bound areas where the test will be held are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh (except Dibang Valley & Tawang Districts), Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh (except Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla Districts), Jammu & Kashmir (only for Jammu-I, Jammu-II & Samba) Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand & West Bengal (except Darjeeling), Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry

For more details, visit the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.