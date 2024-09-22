XLRI, MBA Universe host 14th edition of the Indian Management Conclave, details here

XLRI and MBAUniverse.com hosted the 14th Edition of the Indian Management Conclave (IMC) at the XLRI Jamshedpur campus on September 20 and 21, 2024. The 14th Edition of the Indian Management Conclave was conducted at the XLRI Jamshedpur campus on September 20 and 21, 2024.

The two-day conclave consisted of thought-provoking discussions on the theme, ‘Identifying Contemporary Roles & Competencies for Reshaping MBA Programs.’

Among those who addressed the conclave included AICTE Chairman, leading deans and directors from IIMs, IITs, XLRI, SPJIMR, MDI, and CXOs from ITC, Uber, and Axis Bank.

Additionally, consultants from Deloitte, KPMG, and PwC. Over 200 Directors, Deans, and academic leaders attended the conclave.

Notably, the IMC International Research Conference (IMC-IRC) 2024 was one of the key highlights of the IMC Conclave. The conference was conducted for the first time at the event, a press release informed.

The release further informed that of the out of the 150 Research Papers submissions received, only 50 papers were selected for presentation at IMC 2024.

Besides, over 45 leading B-schools participated in the IMC Award for Excellence in Management Education 2024.

On the inaugural session, the Guest of Honour and keynote speaker Dr T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, New Delhi addressed the gathering. Besides, an international keynote address was made by Alexandre de Navailles, Director General of Kedge Business School, France.

Some of the important speakers included Pawan Bhageria, President of Global HR & Education, Tata Technologies, Hemant Malik, Executive Director at ITC, and Dr Geoff Perry, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at AACSB International.

The welcome address at IMC 2024 was delivered by the host, Fr. Sebastian George, S.J., Director of XLRI Jamshedpur, and Amit Agnihotri, Founder of IMC and MBAUniverse.com.

Besides, a host of business leaders from the Consulting sector (including Management, Financial, and Business Process Consulting firms) addressed IMC 2024, along with leaders from IT Services and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Prominent business leaders who shared their insights included Richard Lobo, chief people officer at Tech Mahindra, Giridhar S, management consulting co-leader (USI) at RSM US LLP and former Director at PwC, and Ashish Maheshwari, director – education at KPMG.

Also, leaders from banking and finance sectors discussed evolving business paradigms, changing expectations from MBA graduates, and their approach to hiring for specific roles and required competencies at IMC 2024. Some of these leaders included Rajkamal Vempati, head-human resources at Axis Bank, Atrayee S Sanyal, vice president-HRM at Tata Steel, and Sucheta Mahapatra, the managing director, Branch International India.

As part of IMC 2024, a director’s roundtable discussion was held which featured 9 leading academicians. The academic leaders discussed how B-schools adapt to changing industry needs, focusing on developing MBA graduates with the right competencies and addressing challenges like policy frameworks and industry support, the release informed.

The academic leaders comprised of Directors from SPJIMR Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, IIM Ranchi, TAPMI Manipal, BIM Tiruchirappalli, Jaipuria Institute of Management Noida, K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Regional Director - South Asia, Middle East & Africa, GMAC, Member – ACITE Board of Management Studies, and Director General of IILM.

In the final session, Prabhjeet Singh, president of UBER India and South Asia, presented a powerful keynote address on the conclave theme.

The session also included the presentation of the IMC Awards, including the IMC IRC Best Research Paper Award 2024 and the IMC Award for Excellence in Management Education 2024.

The winners of Best Paper Award Competition at IMC 2024

1.Gold Category: Prof. Aindrilla Chatterjee and Prof. Tulika Sharma

Research Paper: “Extension of Lessons from Business Ethics Education to Business Situations: Evidence of Role of Authority from an Experimental Study.”

2. Silver Category: Dr Neethu Ismail and Dr Lishin M Joshy

Research Paper: “Unravelling the Influence of a Paradox Mindset on Technology – Driven Self-Learning: A Moderated Meditation Model among Indian Management Graduates.”

3. Bronze Category: Dr Pooja Jain and Dr Yukti Ahuja

Research Paper: “An Experiential Learning Field Study for Sensitization and Sustainability Literacy of Management Graduates.”

The winners of IMC Award for Excellence in Management Education 2024