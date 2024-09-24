ICAI CA November 2024 Exam: Final course exam rescheduled, check revised dates at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has rescheduled the ICAI CA November 2024 Exam for the final course. The final course revised exam date notice can be checked by candidates on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA November 2024 Exam: Final course exam rescheduled, check revised dates

The Chartered Accountants Final Examination, November 2024, has been rescheduled due to the Diwali festival across India.

As per the rescheduled notice, the final course examination for Group 1 will be held on November 3, 5 and 7, and Group II will be held on November 9, 11 and 13, 2024.

However, there will be no change in the schedule of Chartered Accountants Post Qualification Course(s) examinations in the International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination to be held in November 2024. The International Taxation- Assessment Test will be conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024. The Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical examination will be held on November 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2024.

ICAI CA November 2024 Exam: How to download rescheduled notice

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the timetable.

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

Click on the ICAI CA November Exam 2024 rescheduled date notice available under the latest announcement link.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the timetable.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

The Institute has further clarified that the examination schedule will not change in the event that any day of the examination schedule mentioned above is declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Authority.

Earlier, the final course examination for Group 1 was scheduled for November 1, 3 and 5, 2024, and the Group 2 exam was scheduled for November 7, 9 and 11, 2024, which has been revised. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.