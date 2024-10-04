Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HPPSC Constables Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1088 posts at hppsc.hp.gov.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 04, 2024 06:45 PM IST

HPPSC will recruit for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1088 posts in the organization.

HPPSC Constables Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1088 posts, details here
HPPSC Constables Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1088 posts, details here

The registration process will end on October 31, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Male constables: 708 posts
  • Female constables: 380 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

A candidate shall be eligible for recruitment to the post of Constable, if he has passed Matriculation and +2 from any Institution/School/ Board situated within Himachal Pradesh. The age limit can be checked on Detailed Notification given below.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Registration date for 1497 posts extended till October 14, apply at sbi.co.in

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of physical test, written test, evaluation & document verification and medical examination. The final merit list shall be made on the basis of the marks of written examination, PST Height marks and evaluation- NCC Certificate marks, based on the following parameters- Written test of 90 marks, height of 6 marks, NCC certificates of 4 marks.

Application Fee

The examination fee for male candidates of General, Economic Weaker Section (EWS) (not included in BPL category), Wards of Freedom Fighter categories (WFF) /Home Guard of HP/Candidate of Other States is 600/-. Male candidates of SC, ST, OBC and EWS covered under UR – BPL categories of Himachal Pradesh will have to pay 150/- as examination fee. The payment should be done online by Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI/ any other online digital mode.

Female candidates shall be exempted from the examination fee in accordance with the instructions of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPPSC.

Detailed Notification to fill Male Constables

Detailed Notification to fill Femal Constables

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On