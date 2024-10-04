HPPSC Constables Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1088 posts at hppsc.hp.gov.in, details here

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1088 posts in the organization. HPPSC Constables Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1088 posts, details here

The registration process will end on October 31, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Male constables: 708 posts

Female constables: 380 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

A candidate shall be eligible for recruitment to the post of Constable, if he has passed Matriculation and +2 from any Institution/School/ Board situated within Himachal Pradesh. The age limit can be checked on Detailed Notification given below.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of physical test, written test, evaluation & document verification and medical examination. The final merit list shall be made on the basis of the marks of written examination, PST Height marks and evaluation- NCC Certificate marks, based on the following parameters- Written test of 90 marks, height of 6 marks, NCC certificates of 4 marks.

Application Fee

The examination fee for male candidates of General, Economic Weaker Section (EWS) (not included in BPL category), Wards of Freedom Fighter categories (WFF) /Home Guard of HP/Candidate of Other States is ₹600/-. Male candidates of SC, ST, OBC and EWS covered under UR – BPL categories of Himachal Pradesh will have to pay ₹150/- as examination fee. The payment should be done online by Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI/ any other online digital mode.

Female candidates shall be exempted from the examination fee in accordance with the instructions of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPPSC.