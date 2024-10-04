Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Registration date for 1497 posts extended till October 14, apply at sbi.co.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 04, 2024 04:21 PM IST

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 registration date extended till October 14 for 1497 posts. Candidates can apply through the link given here.

State Bank of India has extended the SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 registration date. The last date to apply has been extended till October 14, 2024. Candidates can apply for managerial posts through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1497 Specialist Officer posts in the organization.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Registration date for 1497 posts extended till Oct 14
SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Registration date for 1497 posts extended till Oct 14

The last date to apply was till October 4, which has been extended.

Direct link to apply here 

A candidate is not allowed to apply for more than one post. In case more than one application (multiple applications) are submitted by a candidate for the same post / multiple posts, only the last valid (completed) application will be retained, and the application fee, if any, paid for the other registrations will stand forfeited.

High salary expectations of graduates impacting placements at IITs, says IIT Mandi Director

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  • Click on the careers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates must click on the SBI SCO link.
  • A drop-down box will open where the apply online link will be available.
  • Click on it and register yourself.
  • Once done, fill the application form and upload the required documents.
  • Make the payment of the application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1497 Deputy Manager & Assistant Manager posts at sbi.co.in

The application fee is 750/—for General, EWS, and OBC candidates, and there are no fees or intimation charges for SC/ ST /PwBD candidates. Payment can be made using a Debit or credit Card, Internet Banking, etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On