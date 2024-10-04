SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Registration date for 1497 posts extended till October 14, apply at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India has extended the SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 registration date. The last date to apply has been extended till October 14, 2024. Candidates can apply for managerial posts through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1497 Specialist Officer posts in the organization. SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Registration date for 1497 posts extended till Oct 14

The last date to apply was till October 4, which has been extended.

A candidate is not allowed to apply for more than one post. In case more than one application (multiple applications) are submitted by a candidate for the same post / multiple posts, only the last valid (completed) application will be retained, and the application fee, if any, paid for the other registrations will stand forfeited.

High salary expectations of graduates impacting placements at IITs, says IIT Mandi Director

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on the careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates must click on the SBI SCO link.

A drop-down box will open where the apply online link will be available.

Click on it and register yourself.

Once done, fill the application form and upload the required documents.

Make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1497 Deputy Manager & Assistant Manager posts at sbi.co.in

The application fee is ₹750/—for General, EWS, and OBC candidates, and there are no fees or intimation charges for SC/ ST /PwBD candidates. Payment can be made using a Debit or credit Card, Internet Banking, etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.