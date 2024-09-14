SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1497 Deputy Manager & Assistant Manager posts at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India, SBI has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Deputy Manager & Assistant Manager posts through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1497 posts in the organization. SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1497 Deputy Manager & Asst Manager posts

The registration process begins on September 14 and ends on October 4, 2024. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Project Management & Delivery: 187 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Infra Support & Cloud Operations: 412 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Networking Operations: 80 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – IT Architect: 27 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Information Security: 7 posts

Assistant Manager (System): 784 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the required educational qualifications and age limit to apply for the posts on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Deputy Manager: The selection process comprises of Shortlisting – cum – tiered/layered Interaction for Deputy Manager posts Interaction will carry 100 marks. The bank will decide on the qualifying marks for interaction. The merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interaction only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at the cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order in the merit list.

Assistant Manager: The selection process comprises of online written test and interaction. The written test will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2024. The exam will comprise 60 questions, and the total mark is 100. The exam duration is 75 minutes. Category-wise, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank, will be called for Interaction based on their performance in the Online Written Test. The interaction will carry 25 marks.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹750/- for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST /PwBD candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc.