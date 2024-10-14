SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Application deadline today for 1497 vacancies

The State Bank (SBI) will close the application window for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) recruitment 2024 today, October 14. Eligible candidates can apply for the Deputy Manager (Systems) and Assistant Manager (System) vacancies on the careers portal of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/careers/. SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for Deputy, Assistant manager vacancies

The SBI will fill 1,497 vacancies through this SCO recruitment drive. Previously, the application deadline was October 4, which was later extended.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply here

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Project Management & Delivery MMGS-II: 187 vacancies

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Infra Support & Cloud Operations: 412

Deputy Manager (Systems) –Networking Operations: 80

Deputy Manager (Systems) – IT Architect: 27

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Information Security: 7

Assistant Manager (System): 784

Assistant Manager (System) backlog vacancies: 14

The annual CTC for Deputy Manager vacancies will be approximately ₹25.75 lakh per annum. For Assistant Manager, the annual CTC will be ₹18.67 LPA.

A candidate can apply only for one post. In the case of a candidate submitting multiple applications, only the last valid and completed application will be considered, the bank said.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

Go to the careers portal of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Click on the Join SBI and then on the current openings option.

Click on the advertisement and then on the apply online link.

Complete the registration process by providing the requested information.

Now, log in to your account and fill the application form.

Upload documents and pay the application fee.

Submit your form and download the confirmation page.

The SBI SCO application fee is ₹750 for general, EWS and OBC candidates. There is no application fee for SC/ ST /PwBD candidates.