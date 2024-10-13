SBI PO 2024 Live: Check latest updates on Probationary Officers notification

SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: The State Bank of India will publish the official notification for Probationary officer recruitment (SBI PO 2024) in due course of time. When released, candidates can check it on the careers portal of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/careers. In the past two years, the SBI PO notifications were released in September and the registration process started a day after the notification was released....Read More

In 2023, the notice was released on September 6, and registration process started on September 7. This recruitment drive filled a total of 2000 posts.

In 2023, the notification was released on September 6 and the application process started on September 7. In 2022, the notification was released on September 21 and the application process started on September 22.

Last year, the exam was for 2,000 vacancies. In 2022, it was for 1,673 vacancies.

Check live updates on SBI PO 2024 recruitment below: