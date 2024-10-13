SBI PO 2024 Live: Check latest updates on Probationary Officers notification
SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: The State Bank of India will publish the official notification for Probationary officer recruitment (SBI PO 2024) in due course of time. When released, candidates can check it on the careers portal of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/careers. In the past two years, the SBI PO notifications were released in September and the registration process started a day after the notification was released....Read More
In 2023, the notice was released on September 6, and registration process started on September 7. This recruitment drive filled a total of 2000 posts.
In 2023, the notification was released on September 6 and the application process started on September 7. In 2022, the notification was released on September 21 and the application process started on September 22.
Last year, the exam was for 2,000 vacancies. In 2022, it was for 1,673 vacancies.
Check live updates on SBI PO 2024 recruitment below:
SBI PO Recruitment 2024 Live: Where to check notification?
SBI PO Recruitment 2024 Live: The official notification for Probationary officer recruitment will be available at sbi.co.in/web/careers.
SBI PO Recruitment 2024 Live: Final year degree students may be allowed to apply
SBI PO Recruitment 2024 Live: Those who are in the final year or semester of their graduation degree course may be allowed to apply for SBI PO provisionally. If allowed, they will be required to produce proof of getting the degree at a later stage of the recruitment drive. The cut-off date for submitting the proof of degree by provisionally eligible candidates will be mentioned in the exam notification.
SBI PO Recruitment 2024 Live: Eligibility criteria to apply for the exam
SBI PO Recruitment 2024 Live: To apply for SBI PO, candidates need a graduation degree in any discipline. Candidates have to wait for the detailed notification to know more about the eligibility criteria.
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: Recruitment notification awaited
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: As per past trends, the State Bank of India is expected to release the Probationary Officers recruitment notification soon. When released, candidates can download it from the bank's official website, sbi.co.in.