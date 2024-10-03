Menu Explore
SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Last date tomorrow to apply for 1497 Managerial posts at sbi.co.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 03, 2024 01:11 PM IST

SBI SCO recruitment 2024 registration ends tomorrow, October 4, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

State Bank of India will close the SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 registration process on October 4, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Deputy Manager & Assistant Manager posts can find the direct link on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1497 Managerial posts ends tomorrow (REUTERS)
SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1497 Managerial posts ends tomorrow (REUTERS)

This recruitment drive will fill 1497 Specialist Officer posts in the organisation. Candidates are required to upload all required documents (Resume, ID proof, Age proof, Caste Certificate (if applicable), PwBD Certificate (if applicable), Educational qualification, other qualifications, Experience, etc.), failing which their application/candidature will not be considered for Online Written Test / Shortlisting / Interview.

Direct link to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2024

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  • Click on the careers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates must click on the SBI SCO link.
  • A drop-down box will open where the apply online link will be available.
  • Click on it and register yourself.
  • Once done, fill the application form and upload the required documents.
  • Make the payment of the application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 750/—for General, EWS, and OBC candidates, and there are no fees or intimation charges for SC/ ST /PwBD candidates. Payment can be made using a Debit or credit Card, Internet Banking, etc.

Candidates must have a valid Email ID and Mobile phone number, which should be kept active till the declaration of the result and issuance of call letters on final selection, if any. It will help him/her in getting call letter/Interview advice etc. by email or over mobile by SMS.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
