Allahabad High Court to recruit for 3306 Group C, D posts, registration begins on October 4 at allahabadhighcourt.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 02, 2024 02:58 PM IST

Allahabad High Court will recruit candidates for 3306 Group C and D posts. The registration will begin on October 4, 2024.

High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has invited applications for Group C, D posts under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2024-25, in the District Courts of Uttar Pradesh. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in.

Allahabad HC to recruit for 3306 Group C, D posts
Allahabad HC to recruit for 3306 Group C, D posts

The registration process will begin on October 4 and will conclude on October 24, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 3306 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Dist.Court/ Stenographer/ 2024: 583 posts
  • Dist.Court/ Category 'C'/ Clerical Cadre/2024: 1054 posts
  • Dist.Court/ Drivers (Driver Category 'C'/ Grade-IV)/ 2024: 30 posts
  • Dist. Court/Group 'D'/2024: 1639 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualifications on the Detailed Notification available here.

The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years as on 01.07.2024 for all posts.

Selection Process

The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad will hold an offline Written Examination (on O.M.R. Sheet) post-wise on different dates/shifts in the various Districts of Uttar Pradesh. This will be followed by a Hindi/English computer type test, a Hindi/English stenography Test, and a Technical Driving Test wherever applicable.

Application Fee

  • Dist.Court/ Stenographer/ 2024: General (UR), O.B.C. Category shall have to pay Rs. 950/- (+ bank charges extra), EWS Category of Uttar Pradesh only shall have to pay Rs. 850/- (+ bank charges extra) and SC/ST Category of Uttar Pradesh only shall have to pay Rs. 750/- (+ bank charges extra).
  • Dist.Court/ Category 'C'/ Clerical Cadre/2024, Dist.Court/ Drivers (Driver Category 'C'/ Grade-IV)/ 2024: General (UR), O.B.C. Category shall have to pay Rs. 850/- (+ bank charges extra), EWS Category of Uttar Pradesh only shall have to pay Rs. 750/- (+ bank charges extra) and SC/ST Category of Uttar Pradesh only shall have to pay Rs. 650/- (+ bank charges extra).
  • Dist. Court/Group 'D'/2024: General (UR), O.B.C. Category shall have to pay Rs. 800/- (+ bank charges extra), EWS Category of Uttar Pradesh only shall have to pay Rs. 700/- (+ bank charges extra) and SC/ST Category of Uttar Pradesh only shall have to pay Rs. 600/- (+ bank charges extra).

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
