RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Here’s how to apply for 14298 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, steps here

The RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 registration process has been reopened on Thursday, October 2, 2024. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the Technician posts can submit their applications on the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Here are the steps to apply for technician posts at rrbapply.gov.in, (Satyabrata Tripathy / HT file image)

Candidates must note they need to submit their applications by October 16, 2024.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Here’s how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to submit their applications

Visit the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.

On the home page, click on apply link and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout of the sae me for future reference.

As per the official schedule, the window to make modifications in the applications will be conducted from October 17 to October 21, 2024.

Candidates will be able to make changes in the application form on a payment of ₹250/- for each modification.

Notably, the recruitment drive will 14298 technician posts as opposed to the earlier 9144 for open line (17 categories). The posts were added was made after RRB received additional demand from Zonal Railways/Production Units.

It may be mentioned here that the existing candidates will be given an opportunity to change their option of RRB, preference for Zonal Railway(s)/PUs, and preference for all applicable Technician Gr. III category posts.

As per the RRB, candidates who had applied during the previous window and paid the application fees are treated as existing candidates. Such candidates will not be required to pay any extra fee during this window.

