RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration window reopens for 14298 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link here

Railway Recruitment Boards reopened the RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 registration process on October 2, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Technician posts can find the direct link on the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration window reopens, link here (Rajkumar)

This recruitment drive will fill 14298 technician posts in the organization. Earlier, the number of vacancies to be filled was 9144 for open line (17 categories), which was enhanced to 14298 after RRB received additional demand from Zonal Railways/Production Units.

The last date to apply for the technician posts is till October 16, 2024. The modification window will open on October 17 and will close on October 21, 2024. Candidates can make changes in the application form with payment of ₹250/- for each modification. A separate notice will be published about the modalities /procedures to get the existing application data / new application submissions for both existing and new candidates.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.

Click on apply link and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration window reopens tomorrow at rrbapply.gov.in, key points to remember

The existing candidates will also be given an opportunity to change their option of RRB, preference for Zonal Railway(s)/PUs, and preference for all applicable Technician Gr. III category posts.

Candidates who had applied during the previous window and paid the application fees are treated as existing candidates. They will not be required to pay any extra fee during this window. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRB.