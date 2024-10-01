RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration window reopens tomorrow at rrbapply.gov.in, key points to remember

RRB Technician Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will reopen the application window for Technician recruitment 2024 tomorrow, October 2. Candidates who did not apply during the previous window will get another chance to submit their forms up to October 16 at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration window reopens tomorrow(Rajkumar)

The decision to reopen the application window was taken due to an increase in the number of vacancies. The RRBs said that existing candidates will also have the option to make a few edits in their forms.

Also read: RRB Technician 2024 application window to reopen as vacancies increase, all you need to know before applying

Here are some important points to remember before applying.

Candidates who had applied during the previous window and paid the application fees are treated as existing candidates. They will not be required to pay any extra fee during this window. Existing candidates will be able to apply for newly added categories and for already notified categories they did not opt for previously. They will be also allowed to modify the previously selected categories. Existing candidates will only have the option to edit their educational qualifications, re-upload photographs and signatures and change RRB and post preferences. Candidates who did not submit their applications previously, those who applied but did not pay the fee and those who applied for category 1 (Technician grade 1) and did not apply for technician grade 3 will be treated as fresh candidates. During the re-opened application window, new candidates can apply for Technician posts under all categories – 2 to 40.

Also read: RRB NTPC 2024 registration begins for graduate posts, direct link & detailed notification here

The application form correction window will open on October 17 and close on 21. Candidates will be required to pay ₹250 per modification. New candidates can edit their forms as per the conditions laid down on the notification. Existing candidates will have the option to edit the following details– educational qualification, zone and post preferences, photo and signature.

Also read: RRB NTPC exam pattern for undergraduate-level posts

For any help, candidates can contact the RRB helpdesk numbers – 9592011188 and 01725653333 between 10 am and 5 pm. They can also email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.