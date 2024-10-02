AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 for Stage II likely today at aiimsexams.ac.in, here’s how to download

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will likely release the AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 for the Stage II exam today, October 2, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 for Stage II likely today, here’s how to download

As per the schedule, the Stage II examination will be held on October 4, 2024. The exam duration is 180 minutes. The question paper will comprise of 160 MCQs of 160 marks with four alternatives for each question related to the subject covering the entire syllabus of Nursing courses. The question paper will be divided into 4 sections of 45 minutes each containing 40 questions. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

Those candidates who have passed the Stage I examination are eligible to appear for Stage II examination. Appearing candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 for Stage II: How to download

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 for Stage II link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The qualifying (percentage) marks in the NORCET Examination will be 50% for UR/EWS, 45% for OBC and 40% for SC & ST category candidates.

Stage I examination was held on September 15 and the results was announced on September 19, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.