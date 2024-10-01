IBPS PO admit card card 2024 awaited, Prelims exam likely in October

IBPS PO 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release call letters or admit cards for the Probationary Officers Preliminary examination soon. When released, candidates can check the IBPS PO Prelims admit cards on the official website of the institute, ibps.in. IBPS PO admit card card 2024 expected soon at ibps.in

As per the tentative calendar of the institute, the IBPS PO Prelims examination will be held on October 19 and 20.

On admit cards, candidates will get to know about the date and time for the test, exam venue and other details. Along with the admit cards, the institute will also share an information handout with candidates. The information handout will contain exam day guidelines and instructions about the computer-based examination.

IBPS PO 2024 is being held for 4,455 Probationary Officers/Management Trainee vacancies.

The result of the IBPS PO Prrelims examination will be announced in October or November.

IBPS PO 2024: Vacancy details

Bank of Baroda: Not reported

Bank of India: 885 vacancies

Bank of Maharashtra: Not reported

Central Bank of India: 2,000 vacancies

Canara Bank: 750 vacancies

Indian Bank: Not reported

Indian Overseas Bank: 260 vacancies

Punjab National Bank: 200 vacancies

Punjab and Sind Bank: 360 vacancies

UCO Bank: Not reported

Union Bank of India: Not reported

Candidates who were at least 20 years old but not more than 30 years old on August 1, 2024 were eligible to apply for the test. Relaxation in the upper age limit was given to reserved category candidates.

Candidates are advised to visit the institute's official website regularly for updates regarding the IBPS PO admit card.