Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 on September 27, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary written examination for Office Assistant posts can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live Updates IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 declared at ibps.in, direct link here

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims result will be available on the official website from September 27 to October 4, 2024. The written examination was conducted on August 3, 4, 10, 17 and 18, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have qualified the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. The IBPS RRB Clerk main examination will be held on October 6, 2024. The main examination will comprise 200 questions of 200 marks. The main exam will have questions from Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language and Numerical Ability. The time duration is for 2 hours.

The IBPS will fill 9,923 officer and assistant vacancies at regional rural banks through this recruitment process. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.