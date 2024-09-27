IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: Prelims results expected soon, mains exam likely in October

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live Updates: The result of the Office Assistant Prelims exam will be announced at ibps.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live Updates: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the Office Assistant (called RRB Clerk) prelims results soon. As per the exam notification, the result is expected in September. Further, the RRB Clerk mains exam is tentatively scheduled for October 6. Before the mains exam, the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims results and scoreards will be shared at ibps.in. ...Read More

When announced, candidates can check their results using registration number or roll number and date of birth or password.

After the RRB Clerk prelims result, the institute will issue call letters and the information handout for the mains examination on its website.

As seen during the RRB PO prelims result, the institute is expected to announce the prelims results first and issue scorecards at ibps.in a few days later.

The IBPS RRB PO mains exam is tentatively scheduled for September 29.

The ongoing recruitment drive will fill 9,923 officer and assistant vacancies at regional rural banks.

