IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: Prelims results expected soon, mains exam likely in October
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live Updates: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the Office Assistant (called RRB Clerk) prelims results soon. As per the exam notification, the result is expected in September. Further, the RRB Clerk mains exam is tentatively scheduled for October 6. Before the mains exam, the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims results and scoreards will be shared at ibps.in. ...Read More
When announced, candidates can check their results using registration number or roll number and date of birth or password.
After the RRB Clerk prelims result, the institute will issue call letters and the information handout for the mains examination on its website.
As seen during the RRB PO prelims result, the institute is expected to announce the prelims results first and issue scorecards at ibps.in a few days later.
The IBPS RRB PO mains exam is tentatively scheduled for September 29.
The ongoing recruitment drive will fill 9,923 officer and assistant vacancies at regional rural banks.
Check latest updates on IBPS RRB Clerk results below.
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: Direct link will be shared here
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: After the RRB Clerk result is announced, the direct link to check marks will be shared here. Keep following this live blog for latest updates.
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: Result first, scorecards later
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: Like RRB PO prelims results, the IBPS is expected to announce the RRB Clerk prelims results first and share the scorecards a few days later.
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required to check prelims results
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: To check RRB Clerk prelims results and download scorecards, candidates need to use the following login details-
- Registration number or roll number
- Password or date of birth.
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: Results expected soon
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: The result of the Office Assistant or RRB Clerk prelims examination is tentatively scheduled for September. When declared, candidates can check it on the institute's website, ibps.in.