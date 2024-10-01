KEA VAO Answer Key 2024 released at kea.kar.nic.in, raise objections till tomorrow

Karnataka Examinations Authority has released KEA VAO Answer Key 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Village Administration Officer posts can find the answer key link on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KEA VAO Answer Key 2024 released, raise objections till tomorrow

The examination was held on September 29, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the provisional answer key was released on September 30, 2024.

Candidates who want to raise objections can do it till October 2, 2024. To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

KEA VAO Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KEA VAO Answer Key 2024 objection window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

Once done, upload the supporting answers and make the payment of processing fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the paper details, exam date, version code, question number details, and supplementary documents should be submitted in PDF format when submitting objections. Rs. 50 is payable for each objection submitted, and the objection fee is non-refundable.

Objections to the non-submission of information or non-payment of fees will be final, as decided by the Subject Matter Expert Committee.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1000 Village Administrative Officers (VAO) postsin the administration. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.