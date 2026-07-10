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    DRDO offers paid internship opportunity to UG, PG students, check stipend, selection process here

    DRDO has invited applications from UG, PG students for internship opportunity. The last date to apply is July 15, 2026. 

    Published on: Jul 10, 2026, 14:37:55 IST
    Edited by Papri Chanda
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    Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory, DRDO are offering paid internship opportunities to UG and PG students. The paid internship scheme is for a period of 6 months for final-year students pursuing under-graduation (BE/BTech) or post-graduation (ME/MTech/MSc) in engineering/science.

    DRDO offers paid internship opportunity to UG, PG students, check stipend, selection process here
    DRDO offers paid internship opportunity to UG, PG students, check stipend, selection process here

    The registration process for the internship offer will close on July 15, 2026. The certificate will be given only to those who have successfully completed the internship period.

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    Eligibility Criteria

    Pursuing Graduates in Engineering in the specified disciplines with a minimum CGPA of 7.0 (on a scale of 10) in all previous semesters, and Pursuing Post Graduates in Engineering or Science should have 70% mark in the 1st Year exam. Students must be enrolled for a full-time course in the respective discipline from an AICTE/ UGC approved College/ University.

    Selection Process

    The selection of the candidates will be made from the applied candidates based on merit or online/ offline interview or interaction as required. The selected candidates will be notified about the joining procedures through mail ID mentioned in the application form. The selection will be based completely on merit.

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    Documents to be submitted

    1. Filled the application form as per the attached format

    2. Copy of the marksheets of the last semester/ year

    3. Copy of the Aadhar card

    4. Reference / Request letter from college for Paid Internship as per attached format

    5. Brief bio-data in less than 300 words highlighting achievements

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO.

    Detailed Notification Here

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    Home/Education/News/DRDO Offers Paid Internship Opportunity To UG, PG Students, Check Stipend, Selection Process Here
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