The Delhi government will conduct the computerised draw of lots for the EWS, DG, and CWSN categories on July 10, 2026. The admission draw will be held at 11 am today. Delhi EWS Admission 2026: EWS, DG, CWSN category computerized draw of lots today at 11 am (HT file)

The draw will be done for children under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories in private unaided recognised schools for the current academic session.

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The draw will be held at Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Old Secretariat, Delhi-110054.

The admission process is completely for entry-level classes, including pre-school, pre-primary and Class 1, in private unaided schools in Delhi.

As per the Delhi government guidelines, the age limit for admission as of March 21 for students under the EWS and DG categories is between 3 and 5 years for nursery, 4 and 6 years for KG, and 5 and 7 years for Class 1.

The age limit is more flexible, allowing children aged between three and seven years for nursery, four and eight years for KG and five and nine years for Class 1 to apply.

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As per the official notice, the residential address is the main criterion for allotment of a seat through a computerised draw.

When will allotment be cancelled? If it is found at any stage that incorrect information regarding the child's residential address is provided to obtain admission to a preferred school, the child's application will be liable for cancellation.

The allotment of the child shall be canceled if the documents uploaded by the applicant during the registration and online application process are found to be forged, fake, or invalid at the time of document scrutiny or at any subsequent stupe, The allotment shall alo be liable to cancellation in case any diserepaney or variation is found between the documents uploaded in the online application tornn and the documents submitled during verification. Further, as there is no provision for modification or correction of the data submitted by the Parent/Legal Guardian at the time of filling the online application form, any request for a change in the submitted particulars shall not be considered in any circumstances.

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For any grievance relating to the admission process in the EWS/DG & Children with Disabilities category in the private unaided recognised schools of DoE, complaints or queries may be raised at helpline number 9818154069 between 10 am and 5 pm on all working days. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of DoE.