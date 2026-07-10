JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2 releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, here's how to check
JEECUP 2026 counselling schedule for Round 1, 2 and 3 has been announced. Seat allotment, verification and admission process will continue till July 25.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP is set to announce the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result of JEECUP Counselling 2026 on July 10. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling and completed the choice-filling process can check their allotment status on the official website by logging in with their credentials at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Once the result is declared, candidates will be required to download their allotment letter and complete the admission-related formalities within the prescribed timeline.
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Candidates allotted seats in the second round must choose either the Freeze or Float option between July 11 and July 13. Those satisfied with their allotted seat can select the Freeze option and proceed with the admission process. Candidates who wish to participate in the next counselling round while retaining their current allotment can choose the Float option. The counselling and security fee must also be paid during the same period.
Candidates selecting the Freeze option will be required to complete document verification at the designated centres from July 11 to July 14. Important documents, including the JEECUP rank card, admit card, educational certificates, category certificates, and other supporting documents, should be prepared in advance. Failure to complete fee payment or document verification by the notified dates may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.
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Candidates who do not receive a seat in Round 2 or are not satisfied with their allotment will get another opportunity to participate in the third and final round of the first phase of counselling. The choice-filling process for the third round will be conducted from July 16 to July 19, and the seat allotment result will be declared on July 20. The academic session for the 2026-27 batch is scheduled to commence on August 1, 2026.
JEECUP counselling is conducted for admission to diploma and polytechnic programmes offered by participating institutions across Uttar Pradesh. The process is being carried out online for candidates belonging to Groups A, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1 to K8, and L. Through counselling, seats are allotted according to candidates' ranks and the choices they fill during counselling.
How to check JEECUP seat allotment result
Visit the official website of JEECUP.
Click on the JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.
Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
The seat allotment result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.
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