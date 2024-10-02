NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: Application window opens at nabard.org, direct link and important dates here

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has opened application window for the recruitment to the post of Office Attendant in Subordinate Service on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. Candidates who are interested in applying can submit their application forms on the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: Application window is open at nabard.org, direct link and important dates are given here.

Notably, the last date to submit online applications is October 21, 2024.

To apply, candidates will have to first register themselves, and enter the registration number followed by a password to log in.

It may be mentioned here that the application fee is ₹50 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates, and ₹500 for all other candidates.

An official notification has been issued by NABARD wherein it has advised candidates to read all instructions carefully before applying.

Candidates have been advised to ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria for the post.

The notification reads, “NABARD would admit candidates on the basis of the information furnished in the ON-LINE application along with applicable requisite fee and shall verify their eligibility at the stage of recruitment process / joining. If, at any stage, it is found that any information furnished in the ON-LINE application is false/ incorrect or, if according to the Bank, the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post, his/ her candidature will be cancelled, and he/she will not be allowed to join.”

The online examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2024.

Meanwhile, following are the important dates that candidates need to keep in mind:

EVENT DATE Commencement of on-line registration of application October 2, 2024 Closure of registration of application October 21, 2024 Closure for editing application details October 21, 2024 Last date for printing your application October 5, 2024 Online Fee Payment October 2 to October 21, 2024 Online examination November 21, 2024

NABARD RECRUITMENT 2024: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their applications:

Visit the website of NABARD at nabard.org/career On the home page, click on ‘Apply Online’ link. On the new window, click on new registration link and enter the details as asked. Note down the system-generated provisional registration number and password displayed on the screen. An Email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will be also sent at the given email id and mobile number. Candidates who are unable to complete the application form in one go, can save the data already entered by choosing "SAVE AND NEXT" tab. Prior to submission of the online application, candidates are advised to use the "SAVE AND NEXT" facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same, if required, as no change will be possible once registration is complete. Candidates must spell the names correctly in the application as the same will appear in certificates / mark sheets as well as valid ID Proof brought for the examination. Validate details and save the application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button. Candidates need to upload photo & signature as per the specifications given in the guidelines for scanning and upload of photograph and signature. Click on the preview tab to preview and verify the entire application form before completing registration. Once done, click on the payment tab and proceed for payment. Click on the submit button, and save the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

NABARD stated that the online links for download of call letter/information handout will be published on its official website, and advises candidates to visit the website regularly.

In case of assistance regarding issues in filling up the form, payment of fee or download of call letter, queries can be at http://cgrs.ibps.in. Candidates should not forget to mention “NABARD Office Attendant Examination” in the subject box of the email.

Candidates can read the official notice here.