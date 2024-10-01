NIOS 10th, 12th Datesheet 2024: October/ November exam timetable out at sdmis.nios.ac.in, check here

The National Institute of Open Schooling has released the NIOS 10th and 12th Datesheet 2024. Candidates who will appear for Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations to be held in October/ November can check the results through the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in. NIOS 10th, 12th Datesheet 2024: October/ November exam timetable out, check here

The NIOS Public Examination (theory) Secondary and Senior Secondary course of October/ November 2024 will begin on October 22 and will end on November 29, 2024. Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates who have paid the examination fee are eligible to take the theory examination. Candidates who have not paid the fee are not eligible to take it.

NIOS 10th, 12th Datesheet 2024: How to download

All the candidates appearing for the public examination can download the date sheet by following the steps below.

Visit the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Click on NIOS 10th, 12th Datesheet 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have the PDF file of datesheet.

Click on the link and the timetable will open.

Check the dates and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the date sheet, there will be no change in the dates of the examination.

The examination result will likely be announced 7 weeks after the last date of the examination. Candidates should not enquire about the actual date of declaration of result, as it will not be entertained. The mark sheet and migration certificate will be issued to the successful candidates directly through their respective AIs. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of NIOS.