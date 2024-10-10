Menu Explore
Delhi University to recruit 575 Faculty posts, registration begins on October 14 at du.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 10, 2024 05:43 PM IST

Delhi University will recruit for 575 Faculty posts. The registration process will begin on October 14, 2024.

The University of Delhi has invited applications for Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 575 Faculty posts in the organization.

Delhi University to recruit 575 Faculty posts, registration begins on October 14

The registration process will begin on October 14 and end on October 24 or two weeks from the date the advertisement is published in the employment news, whichever is later. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Professor: 116 posts
  • Professor: 145 posts
  • Associate Professor: 313 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the above mentioned posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notifications below.

Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates called for interview should report along with all the testimonials/certificates in original along with valid photo ID (Aadhaar/Voter Id/Driving License/Passport). A set of self-attested photocopy of certificates/testimonials with respect to the qualifications, experience and category as applicable, indicated in the online application form, duly certified by the applicant should be submitted at the time of interview.

Application Fees

The application fee for all posts is 2000/- for unreserved category candidates, 1500/- for OBC/EWS category and women applicants, 1000/- for SC/ST category and 500/- for PwBD category candidates. Payment should be made online only, through credit/debit card/Net Banking. Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Candidates who are applying for more than one post/department must apply separately and pay fees separately. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.

Professor posts details 

Assistant Professor posts details 

Associate Professor posts details 

© 2024 HindustanTimes
