Friday, Oct 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi DoE issues advisory against 'misleading' ed-tech companies

PTI | , New Delhi
Oct 11, 2024 04:15 PM IST

The DoE said the ed-tech companies lure students and parents with extravagant promises, often leading them to incur loans at excessive interest rates.

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued an advisory to protect students and parents from the misleading promises of ed-tech companies.

According to DoE, many of these firms repackage freely available educational content, market it as exclusive, and employ aggressive marketing strategies and social media campaigns(Unsplash/For representation)
According to the advisory issued on Tuesday, the ed-tech companies lure students and parents with extravagant promises, often leading them to incur loans at excessive interest rates, risking their financial stability.

The DoE said these companies use syllabi and teaching methodologies which are not regulated by NCERT, SCERT and any other educational body.

According to the directorate, many of these firms repackage freely available educational content, market it as exclusive, and employ aggressive marketing strategies and social media campaigns.

The DoE emphasised the strength of Delhi's educational system, which is designed to support learners' mental, emotional, social, and psychological well-being.

It also directed all government and private schools to raise awareness among students about the importance of regular attendance and making the most of available resources.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
