UK and US agree joint action over children's online safety

Britain and the United States on Thursday announced a new joint children's online safety working group to "better understand the impacts and risks of the digital world on young people".

The new UK-US accord, agreed by UK Technology Secretary Peter Kyle and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, will promote better transparency from social media platforms and assessing the impact of new technologies such as artificial intelligence on young people.

"The online world brings incredible benefits for young people, enriching their education and social lives. But these experiences must take place in an environment which has safety baked in from the outset, not as an afterthought," Kyle said in a UK government statement.

"This joint statement will turn our historic partnership towards delivering a safer online world for our next generation," he added.

The UK's Online Safety Act, passed last year, demands that online platforms protect children's safety and put in place measures to mitigate risks. Platforms are also expected to proactively tackle harmful illegal content.

Raimondo said that "as more children across the US and around the globe have access to online platforms for online learning and social media, there is also increased risk to this exposure.

"That is why we are taking the necessary steps in the United States, and with our UK partners, to protect children's privacy, safety, and mental health," she added.